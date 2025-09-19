IPO GMP Today: Saatvik Green Energy vs GK Energy – Check Latest Grey Market Premium Trends

The initial public offerings (IPOs) of Saatvik Green Energy and GK Energy opened for subscription on Friday, September 19.

Saatvik Green Energy is one of the leading manufacturers of solar photovoltaic modules in India and integrated solar project solution provider. It has an annual production capacity of 4.8 GW.

GK Energy offers engineering, procurement and commissioning (EPC) services for solar-powered agricultural water pump systems.

Subscription for both these mainboard issues will continue till September 23.

Here’s a look at what the latest grey market premium (GMP) indicates for these mainboard issues.