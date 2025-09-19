IPO GMP Today: Saatvik Green Energy vs GK Energy – Check Latest Grey Market Premium Trends
The subscription window for the IPOs will remain open from September 19-23. The current grey market premium trends suggest favorable interest among these mainboard offerings.
The initial public offerings (IPOs) of Saatvik Green Energy and GK Energy opened for subscription on Friday, September 19.
Saatvik Green Energy is one of the leading manufacturers of solar photovoltaic modules in India and integrated solar project solution provider. It has an annual production capacity of 4.8 GW.
GK Energy offers engineering, procurement and commissioning (EPC) services for solar-powered agricultural water pump systems.
Subscription for both these mainboard issues will continue till September 23.
Here’s a look at what the latest grey market premium (GMP) indicates for these mainboard issues.
Saatvik Green Energy GMP
The GMP for the Saatvik Green Energy IPO was Rs 60 per share as of 10:30 a.m. on September 19. The latest GMP indicates a potential listing price of Rs 525 apiece at a premium of 12.90% over the upper limit of the IPO price band.
The Saatvik Green Energy IPO is a book-building issue of Rs 900 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 1.51 crore shares worth Rs 700 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 43 lakh shares amounting to Rs 200 crore.
The price band for the IPO has been fixed between Rs 442 and Rs 465 per share.
The IPO was booked 0.23 times as of 11:48 a.m. on Friday.
The IPO share allotment status is expected to be finalised on September 24. Shares of Saatvik Green Energy are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on September 26.
GK Energy GMP
The GMP for the GK Energy IPO was Rs 35 per share as of 10:30 a.m. on September 19. The latest GMP indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 188 apiece, at a premium of 22.88% compared to the upper limit of the IPO price band.
The GK Energy IPO is a book build issue worth Rs 464.26 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 2.61 crore shares worth Rs 400 crore and an OFS of 42 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 64.26 crore.
The price band for the IPO has been fixed between Rs 145 and Rs 153 per share.
The IPO was booked 0.71 times as of 11:48 a.m. on Friday.
The allotment of shares is proposed to be finalised on September 24. Shares of GK Energy are expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE on September 26.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from investorgain.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.