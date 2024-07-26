S A Tech Software IPO Opens; Check Price Band And Day 1 Subscription Status

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs. 56 and Rs. 59 per share. Investors interested in participating can apply in minimum lot sizes of 2000 shares, with retail investors needing to invest a minimum of Rs. 118,000. For high-net-worth individuals, the minimum investment is two lots, or 4000 shares, totaling Rs. 236,000. The IPO allotment is expected to be finalised by July 31, 2024, and the shares are slated to list on the NSE SME platform with a tentative date of August 2, 2024.

S A Tech Software India IPO offers a total of 3,900,000 shares, out of which 18.56% are reserved to QIBs, 13.95% to NII, 32.46% to retail investors and 27.74% to anchor investors.

The book-running lead manager for the IPO is GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd will serve as the registrar for the issue. The market maker for the S A Tech Software IPO is Giriraj Stock Broking.