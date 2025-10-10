Rubicon Research IPO GMP In Focus As Subscription Enters Second Day — Here's All You Need To Know

Pharmaceutical formulation company Rubicon Research Ltd., which launched its initial public offering (IPO) on October 9, was booked 0.51 times on Thursday. Investors bid for 84,62,370 shares against the 1,64,55,670 shares on offer.

The company is looking to raise over Rs 1,000 crore from the primary market.

The grey market premium (GMP) for the IPO has been going strong for the last few days and showed minor gains when the mainboard issue opened for subscription. This will be of keen interest to private market investors who follow the latest GMP trends, which currently point to positive listing gains for the Rubicon Research IPO.

Here's all you need to know about the Rubicon Research IPO, including the latest GMP, price band, offer size, and important dates.