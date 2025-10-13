Final Day! Rubicon Research IPO GMP In Focus Today — Check Latest Grey Market Trends

The initial public offering (IPO) of Rubicon Research that opened for subscription on Thursday, October 9, will close on Monday, October 13. The mainboard issue was subscribed 2.37 times on Friday, led by demand from Retail investors who booked the issue close to 4 times.

The unlisted shares of Rubicon Research Limited have been trading at a premium in the grey market (GMP), indicating positive listing gains for investors.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 461 and Rs 485 per share.

Amid the ongoing subscription, the GMP as well as the Day 3 subscription status of the Rubicon Research will be in focus today. Here’s a look at what the latest trends indicate for the IPO.