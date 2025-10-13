Final Day! Rubicon Research IPO GMP In Focus Today — Check Latest Grey Market Trends
The grey market premium trends for Rubicon Research IPO have shown a declining trend in the last few days, but investors can expect a change in momentum as the bidding for shares enters its final day.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Rubicon Research that opened for subscription on Thursday, October 9, will close on Monday, October 13. The mainboard issue was subscribed 2.37 times on Friday, led by demand from Retail investors who booked the issue close to 4 times.
The unlisted shares of Rubicon Research Limited have been trading at a premium in the grey market (GMP), indicating positive listing gains for investors.
Amid the ongoing subscription, the GMP as well as the Day 3 subscription status of the Rubicon Research will be in focus today. Here’s a look at what the latest trends indicate for the IPO.
Rubicon Research IPO GMP
The GMP for the Rubicon Research IPO was Rs 96 as of 8:00 a.m. on October 13. It indicates a listing price of Rs 581(Rs 485 + Rs 96) per share at a premium of 19.79% on the upper limit of the price band.
The highest GMP recorded for the IPO was Rs 111 on October 10. Private market investors will continue to monitor the GMP trends as the mainboard issue enters its final day of subscription.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
Rubicon Research IPO Day 2 Subscription Status
The IPO was booked 2.37 times on Friday
QIBs: 2.11 times
NIIs: 1.82 times
RIIs: 3.94 times
Rubicon Research IPO: Price Band, Issue Size And More
The Rubicon Research IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 1,377.50 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 1.03 crore shares worth Rs 500 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.81 crore shares amounting to Rs 877.50 crore.
The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 461 and Rs 485 per share.
To participate in the IPO, retail investors need to bid for a single lot of 30 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,550. Small Non-Institutional Investors need to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,03,700. Big Non-Institutional Investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 69 lots, leading to an investment of Rs 10,03,950.
Of the 1,64,55,670 shares on offer, 89,52,820 are reserved for QIBs, 44,76,409 are reserved for NIIs, 29,84,273 are reserved for RIIs, and the remaining for the employee reserved category.
Axis Capital Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, and MUFG Intime India Ltd. is the registrar for the issue.
Rubicon Research IPO: Allotment And Listing Date
The share allotment status for Rubicon Research is expected to be finalised on October 14. The company will transfer shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on October 15 and refunds for non-allottees will be done on the same day.
Shares of Rubicon Research are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on October 16.
Rubicon Research is a pharmaceutical company that manufactures differentiated formulations. It has three manufacturing facilities in India.
The company reported a 47.6% year-on-year (YoY) increase in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 134.36 crore in FY25 from Rs 91.01 crore in FY24. Total income rose 48.58% YoY to Rs 1,296.22 crore in FY25 from Rs 872.39 crore in FY24.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.