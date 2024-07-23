RNFI Services IPO Subscribed 18.18 Times On Day 2 So Far

RNFI Services IPO opened for subscription on July 22 and will close on July 24. The allotment is expected to be finalised on Thursday, July 25. The IPO will list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date set for Monday, July 29.

The price band for RNFI Services IPO is set at Rs 98 to Rs 105 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 1,200 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 126,000 for retail investors.

RNFI Services IPO has reserved 18.86% of the net issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 14.15% of the net offer has been allocated for non-institutional investors (NIIs), 33.01% for retail investors and 28.29% for Anchor investors. Up to 3,84,000 equity shares have been allotted to the market maker portion.

Choice Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd will act as the registrar for the issue. Choice Equity Broking will serve as the market maker for RNFI Services IPO.