Repono IPO Day 3: Check GMP, Subscription Status, Allotment And Listing Date

The initial public offering (IPO) of Repono Ltd., which opened for bidding on Monday, will close for subscription on Wednesday. The SME issue has been subscribed over 25 times so far on July 30. The BSE SME issue received bids for more than 4.75 crore shares against 18.48 lakh shares on offer, as per the stock exchange data till 1:20 p.m.

Here's all you need to know about the Repono IPO, including the latest GMP, final day subscription status, allotment date, allotment status and listing details.