Repono IPO Day 3: Check GMP, Subscription Status, Allotment And Listing Date
The unlisted shares of Repono were trading at Rs 119 per share, indicating a potential gain of around 24%.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Repono Ltd., which opened for bidding on Monday, will close for subscription on Wednesday. The SME issue has been subscribed over 25 times so far on July 30. The BSE SME issue received bids for more than 4.75 crore shares against 18.48 lakh shares on offer, as per the stock exchange data till 1:20 p.m.
Here's all you need to know about the Repono IPO, including the latest GMP, final day subscription status, allotment date, allotment status and listing details.
Repono IPO Day 3 Subscription Status
The SME IPO has been booked 25.75 times as of 1:24 p.m. on Wednesday
Qualified Institutions: 9.23 times
Non-Institutional Buyers: 34.30 times
Retail Investors: 31.53 times
Subscription status will be updated at regular intervals
Repono IPO GMP Today
According to InvestorGain, the grey market premium (GMP) for the Repono IPO stood at Rs 23 apiece as of 12:30 p.m. on July 30. The latest GMP indicates a listing price of Rs 119 (Rs 96 + Rs 23) apiece at a premium of 23.96% over the upper end of the issue price.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
Repono IPO: Key Details
The SME issue of Repono Ltd. comprises only a fresh issue of 27.79 lakh shares. The company aims to raise Rs 26.68 crore from the primary market through the book-building issue.
The price band for the IPO has been fixed between Rs 91 and Rs 96 per share.
Retail investors can apply for the IPO by placing bids for two lots, equating to 2,400 shares, aggregating to Rs 2,18,400. Meanwhile, High Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs) are required to bid for a minimum of three lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 3,45,600.
Wealth Mine Networks Pvt. is the book-running lead manager of the Repono IPO. Cameo Corporate Services Ltd. is the registrar and JSK Securities and Services Pvt. is the market maker for the issue.
Repono IPO Allotment and Listing Date
The share allotment status for the Repono IPO is proposed to be finalised on July 31. The company will transfer shares to the Demat accounts of successful bidders on Aug. 1 and refunds for non-allottees will also be processed on the same day.
Shares of Repono are proposed to be listed on the BSE SME platform on August 4.
About Repono
Repono provides warehousing services to industries such as oil and gas, petrochemicals and speciality chemicals. It was incorporated in 2017.
Use Of Proceeds
The company plans to utilise the IPO proceeds to fund working capital requirements and capital expenditure. A portion of the funds will be used for general corporate purposes.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.