Repono IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Status, Latest GMP And More

Repono IPO shares allotment status is set to be finalised on Thursday, July 31. The SME issue was subscribed 64.95 times on its final day of subscription on July 30. The BSE SME issue received bids for more than 12 crore shares against 18.48 lakh shares on offer.

The retail quota of the IPO was booked 67.31 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) category was subscribed 107.34 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked their segment 29.03 times.

Investors who applied for the Repono IPO can check their share allotment status on the websites of the BSE and the issue registrar, Cameo Corporate Services.