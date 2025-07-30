Repono IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Status, Latest GMP And More
Investors who applied for the Repono IPO can check their share allotment status on the websites of the BSE and the issue registrar, Cameo Corporate Services.
Repono IPO shares allotment status is set to be finalised on Thursday, July 31. The SME issue was subscribed 64.95 times on its final day of subscription on July 30. The BSE SME issue received bids for more than 12 crore shares against 18.48 lakh shares on offer.
The retail quota of the IPO was booked 67.31 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) category was subscribed 107.34 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked their segment 29.03 times.
Investors who applied for the Repono IPO can check their share allotment status on the websites of the BSE and the issue registrar, Cameo Corporate Services.
Check Repono IPO Allotment On Cameo Corporate Services
Visit the IPO Status page on the Cameo India website here.
From the company dropdown menu, choose ‘Repono Limited’
Select the input option as PAN, Application number or DP/Client ID.
Enter your PAN, Application number or DP/Client ID details based on the option selected above.
Fill in the Captcha details.
Click the Submit option to check your IPO allotment details.
Check Repono IPO Allotment On BSE Website
Visit the BSE IPO allotment page here.
Select ‘Equity’ as the issue type.
From the dropdown menu, choose ‘Repono Ltd.’
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the captcha for verification.
Click on the ‘Search’ button to view your allotment status.
After finalising the share allotment status, the company will initiate refunds and transfer of shares to the demat accounts on August 1. Shares of Repono are scheduled to be listed on the BSE SME platform on Monday, August 4.
Repono IPO GMP Today
According to InvestorGain, the grey market premium (GMP) for the Repono IPO stood at Rs 23 apiece as of 8 p.m. on July 30. The latest GMP indicates a listing price of Rs 119 (Rs 96 + Rs 23) per share, representing a premium of 23.96% over the upper end of the issue price.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
The SME issue of Repono Ltd. comprises only a fresh issue of 27.79 lakh shares. The company aims to raise Rs 26.68 crore from the primary market through the book-building issue.
The price band for the IPO has been fixed between Rs 91 and Rs 96 per share.
Use Of Proceeds
The company plans to utilise the IPO proceeds to fund working capital requirements and capital expenditure. A portion of the funds will be used for general corporate purposes.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.