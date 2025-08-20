Reliance Jio IPO: SEBI's Proposed Minimum Float Rules Remove Liquidity Hurdle Ahead Of RIL AGM

For issuers with a post-IPO market cap of Rs 5 lakh crore, the minimum public offer size will be reduced from 5% to 2.5% of post-issue capital, as per the proposal, noted analysts at Citi Research. The brokerage values Jio Platforms at an enterprise value of $135 billion and equity value of $120 billion.

"A 5% public offer would amount to $6 billion of share supply, which is fairly large for the Indian market to absorb, especially as 35% is reserved for retail investors (SEBI has decided to retain this). A 2.5% public offer for Jio would amount to $3 billion of share supply, which we believe not only reduces the supply overhang at the time of the IPO but could also limit holding company discount concerns for RIL," Citi said.

A smaller public offer could also limit the holding company discount concerns for Reliance Industries Ltd., after the listing of Jio. The market will be turning its focus on the Reliance Industries AGM scheduled on Aug. 29 for updates on the Jio IPO plan, especially against the backdrop of the favourable regulatory changes. Citi maintained its 'Buy' rating on the RIL stock with a target price of Rs 1,690.