RBZ Jewellers Shares Debut Flat On Exchanges

RBZ Jewellers Ltd. listed flat on both the National Stock Exchange and the BSE at its IPO price of Rs 100 apiece on Wednesday.

The Rs 100-crore initial public offering was subscribed 16.86 times on its third and final day. The bids were led by retail investors (24.74 times), followed by institutional investors (13.43 times) and non-institutional investors (9.27 times). The jewellery maker will use the proceeds for funding the working-capital requirements of the company and for general corporate purposes.