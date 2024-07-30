Rajputana Industries IPO: Price, Lot Size And Day 1 Subscription Status

The price band for the IPO has been set between Rs 36 and Rs 38 per share. Retail investors can apply for a minimum lot of 3,000 shares, which requires an investment of Rs 1,14,000. High Net-Worth Individuals must apply for at least 6,000 shares, amounting to Rs 2,28,000.

The IPO will close on August 1. Allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on August 2, with the tentative listing date on NSE SME set for August 6.

As per the company's red herring prospectus, 17.09% of the shares offered is reserved to QIBs, 14.32% to NII, 31.98% to retail investors and 25.63% to Anchor investors.

Holani Consultants Private Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for this IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar. Holani Consultants will also act as the market maker.