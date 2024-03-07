R K Swamy IPO Allotment To Be Out Today; How To Check Allotment Status
The allotment of R K Swamy Limited shares is expected to be finalised on Thursday, March 7.
On the last day of subscription for R K Swamy IPO, the total subscription reached 25.94 times, with institutional investors subscribing 20.58 times, non-institutional investors 34.36 times, retail investors 34.03 times and employee reserved option 2.52 times.
The IPO opened for subscription on March 4 and closed on March 6, is a book-built issue with a total value of Rs 423.56 crore. This includes a fresh issue of 0.6 crore shares worth Rs 173 crore and an offer for sale of 87 lakh shares amounting to Rs 250.56 crore.
The IPO price band was set between Rs 270 to Rs 288 per share, and the minimum lot size for an application was 50 shares.
Investors can check R K Swamy IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for IPO, Kfin Technologies Limited and on the BSE website.
How to check R K Swamy IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies Limited
Visit the KfinTech website here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.
Click on any of the links displayed to view IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "R K Swamy Limited" from the drop-down list. (Name will be populated once the allotment is finalised).
Choose one of the three options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.
Enter your application number or PAN or DPID.
Complete the 'captcha'.
Click "Submit" button.
View your allotment details.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
How to check R K Swamy IPO allotment status on BSE
Visit the official BSE website: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Click on "Equity" under "Issue Type."
Select "R K Swamy Limited" from the IPO list.
Enter your application number or PAN number.
Complete the 'Captcha.'
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
R K Swamy IPO Listing Date
R K Swamy IPO will list on BSE & NSE on Tuesday, March 12.
R K Swamy IPO Subscription Details
Subscription Day 3:
The IPO was subscribed 25.94 times as of 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday.
Institutional investors: 20.58 times
Non-institutional investors: 34.36 times
Retail investors: 34.03 times
Employee reserved: 2.52 times
Subscription Day 2:
The IPO was subscribed 6.01 times as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Institutional investors: 0.37 times or 37%.
Non-institutional investors: 9.71 times.
Retail investors: 18.28 times.
Employee reserved: 1.43 times.
Subscription Day 1:
The IPO was subscribed 2.19 times as of 5:00 p.m. on Monday.
Institutional investors: 0.01 or 1%.
Non-institutional investors: 2.97 times.
Retail investors: 7.87 times.
Employee reserved: 0.58 times
R K Swamy IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Monday, March 4
IPO Close Date: Wednesday, March 6
Basis of Allotment: Thursday, March 7
Initiation of Refunds: Monday, March 11
Credit of Shares to Demat: Monday, March 11
Listing Date: Tuesday, March 12
About R K Swamy Limited
R K Swamy Limited, established in 1973, is one of the leading integrated marketing service groups in India, offering a single-window solution for creative, media, data analytics and market research services. They offer a comprehensive range of services in the following interrelated and complementary business segments: integrated marketing communications; customer data analytics and marketing technology; and full-service market research.