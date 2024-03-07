R K Swamy IPO Allotment To Be Out Today; How To Check Allotment Status

On the last day of subscription for R K Swamy IPO, the total subscription reached 25.94 times, with institutional investors subscribing 20.58 times, non-institutional investors 34.36 times, retail investors 34.03 times and employee reserved option 2.52 times.

The IPO opened for subscription on March 4 and closed on March 6, is a book-built issue with a total value of Rs 423.56 crore. This includes a fresh issue of 0.6 crore shares worth Rs 173 crore and an offer for sale of 87 lakh shares amounting to Rs 250.56 crore.

The IPO price band was set between Rs 270 to Rs 288 per share, and the minimum lot size for an application was 50 shares.

The allotment for R K Swamy IPO is expected to be finalised on Thursday, March 7.