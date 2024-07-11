"Prizor Viztech Ltd., a burgeoning player in the security and surveillance solutions sector, is set to debut on the stock market with its initial public offering. The company specialises in providing comprehensive security and surveillance solutions, catering to diverse sectors including retail, government, education, and infrastructure..The company aims to raise Rs. 25.15 crore through a fresh issue of 28.91 lakh shares. The subscription for Prizor Viztech IPO opens on July 12, 2024, and closes on July 16, 2024. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised by Thursday, July 18, 2024, with trading set to commence tentatively on Monday, July 22, 2024, on the NSE SME platform.Check here the latest subscription numbers of Prizor Viztech IPO.The IPO price band is fixed at Rs 82 to Rs. 87 per share. Retail investors are required to apply for a minimum of 1600 shares, amounting to an investment of Rs 139,200. The minimum lot size for High Net-Worth Individuals is 2 lots (3200 shares), requiring an investment of Rs 278,400.Prizor Viztech IPO has reserved 50% of the net issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15% of the net offer has been allocated for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and 35% for retail investors. Up to 1,60,000 equity shares have been allotted to the market maker portion.According to the company's Red Herring Prospectus, Shreni Shares Limited has been appointed as the book-running lead manager for the Prizor Viztech IPO, with Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd serving as the registrar. Rikhav Securities will act as the market maker for the IPO, facilitating liquidity upon listing..Established in 2017, Prizor Viztech Ltd. specialises in providing comprehensive security and surveillance solutions, catering to diverse sectors including retail, government, education, and infrastructure. The company’s complete product suite includes IP cameras, HD analog cameras, NVRs, DVRs, video management software, Time Attendance, Access control, Video door phone, Accessories etc. These products are marketed under its own brand name and are manufactured by third-party vendors.Prizor Viztech has expanded its operational footprint across 17 states and 2 union territories in India, delivering reliable and innovative solutions to its clientele. Thier products have been accredited with major international system certifications , quality management system certification like BIS,CE, FCC, RoHS, BIS, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, LMPC, ERP.The proceeds from the IPO's fresh issue will primarily be utilised for:- Funding capital expenditure towards setting up a Display Centre and Inventory Storage in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.- Meeting working capital requirements to sustain operational activities.- Supporting general corporate purposes aimed at enhancing market penetration and business development initiatives..In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, Prizor Viztech reported robust financial results with a staggering 155.95% increase in revenue and a notable 2546.91% rise in Profit After Tax compared to the previous fiscal year. "