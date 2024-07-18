"Prizor Viztech IPO received tremendous response from the investors with an overall subscription of 219.45 times on the last of bidding. Anchor investors: 1 timeNon-institutional investors: 280.00 timesRetail investors: 264.20 timesQualified Institutions: 94.54 times.The subscription period for the IPO ended on July 16. The SME IPO, a book-built issue worth Rs 25.15 crore, involved a fresh issue of 28.91 lakh shares. The price band was set between Rs 82 and Rs 87 per share, with a minimum lot size of 1,600 shares. Retail investors needed a minimum investment of Rs 1,39,200.The allotment for Prizor Viztech IPO will be finalised on Thursday, July 18. Investors who bid for the issue can check Prizor Viztech IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. Check the step-by-step guide provided below to view your share allocation status..Visit the official website of Bigshare Services here: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.htmlSelect any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.Choose 'Prizor Viztech Limited' from the list of companies.In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary ID, or PAN ID.Enter the required information, that could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary ID.Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.Finally, click the 'Search' button to check your allotment status.Prizor Viztech IPO will list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date set as Monday, July 22..IPO Open Date: Friday, July 12IPO Close Date: Tuesday, July 16Basis of Allotment: Thursday, July 18Initiation of Refunds: Friday, July 19Credit of Shares to Demat: Friday, July 19Listing Date: Monday, July 22.Prizor Viztech Limited, founded in 2017, offers a variety of security and surveillance solutions, including CCTV cameras for sectors like retail, government, education, and infrastructure. In 2022, they expanded to include TVs, touch panels, and monitors, all branded and produced by third parties. They also provide video management software for single-monitor surveillance. Their products are divided into security solutions (network and analogue cameras, video recorders) and display products (LED TVs, monitors, touch panels). They operate in 17 Indian states and 2 union territories and hold multiple ISO certifications, including for data security. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, Prizor Viztech reported robust financial results with a staggering 155.95% increase in revenue and a notable 2546.91% rise in Profit After Tax compared to the previous fiscal year."