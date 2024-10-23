Premium Plast IPO: Check Latest GMP And Day Three Subscription Status
Shares of Premium Plast Ltd. are scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform, Emerge, on Oct. 28.
The initial public offering of Premium Plast Ltd. has been subscribed nearly 15 times so far on Wednesday, its final day of bidding. The SME IPO was subscribed 8.97 times on day two of bidding on Tuesday and 3.77 times on the opening day.
The NSE SME IPO, aimed at raising Rs 26.3 crore, is an entirely fresh issue of 53.46 lakh shares. The Premium Plast IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 46 to Rs 49 per share. Retail investors can apply for a minimum lot size of at least 3,000 shares, amounting to an investment of Rs 1,47,000.
Premium Plast IPO share allotment status is expected to be finalised on Oct. 24. The company will transfer the shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on Oct. 25, while refunds will be initiated to non-allottees the same day.
Premium Plast IPO Day 3 Subscription Status
The IPO has been subscribed 14.43 times so far on Wednesday.
Qualified Institutions: 1.00 time
Non-Institutional Buyers: 3.95 times
Retail Investors: 27.91 times
Premium Plast IPO GMP Today
Premium Plast IPO GMP (grey market premium) was at Rs 14 as of 9:30 a.m. on October 23, according to InvestorGain. This indicates a potential listing gain of 28.57%, with the listing price estimated to be Rs 63 per share, considering the upper end of the price band.
Note: GMP or grey market price is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.
About Premium Plast
Incorporated in 1995, Premium Plast Ltd. directly supplies exterior, interior and hood plastic parts to commercial vehicle manufacturers. The company designs and manufactures these parts.
It also makes different injection and blow moulded plastic parts for several industries and applications. The products include automotive parts, industrial plastic parts, and packaging components
The company has three manufacturing units, two of which are located in Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh, while the other unit is located in Vasai, Maharashtra.
Premium Plast will use the proceeds from the public offer to expand its manufacturing plant in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, and purchase machineries. A portion of the funds will also be used for funding capital expenditure to set up a rooftop grid solar power plant at its existing facility in Pithampur.
The company will also utilise a portion of the funds for repaying and prepaying debt, general corporate purposes, and offer-related expenses.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.