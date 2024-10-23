Premium Plast IPO: Check Latest GMP And Day Three Subscription Status

The initial public offering of Premium Plast Ltd. has been subscribed nearly 15 times so far on Wednesday, its final day of bidding. The SME IPO was subscribed 8.97 times on day two of bidding on Tuesday and 3.77 times on the opening day.

The NSE SME IPO, aimed at raising Rs 26.3 crore, is an entirely fresh issue of 53.46 lakh shares. The Premium Plast IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 46 to Rs 49 per share. Retail investors can apply for a minimum lot size of at least 3,000 shares, amounting to an investment of Rs 1,47,000.

Premium Plast IPO share allotment status is expected to be finalised on Oct. 24. The company will transfer the shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on Oct. 25, while refunds will be initiated to non-allottees the same day.

Shares of Premium Plast Ltd. are scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform, Emerge, on Oct. 28. Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar for the Premium Plast IPO.