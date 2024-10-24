How To Check Premium Plast IPO Allotment Status

The subscription for the Premium Plast IPO ended on October 23, with strong investor interest. The IPO received an overall subscription of 38.87 times on the final day.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 6.74 times

Non-Institutional Investors (HNIs): 19.56 times

Retail Investors: 65.37 times

The SME IPO was subscribed 8.97 times on day two of bidding on Tuesday and 3.77 times on the opening day.

The IPO is a fresh issue of 53.46 lakh shares, aiming to raise Rs 26.20 crore. The price band was set between Rs 46 and Rs 49 per share, and retail investors had to apply for a minimum lot size of 3,000 shares (Rs 147,000).

The share allotment will be finalised on October 24, and successful bidders will receive their shares in their demat accounts by October 25. On the same day, refunds to those not receiving allotments will also be initiated.

Shares of Premium Plast Ltd. are scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform, Emerge, on October 28.