How To Check Premium Plast IPO Allotment Status
The subscription for the Premium Plast IPO ended on October 23, with strong investor interest. The IPO received an overall subscription of 38.87 times on the final day.
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 6.74 times
Non-Institutional Investors (HNIs): 19.56 times
Retail Investors: 65.37 times
The SME IPO was subscribed 8.97 times on day two of bidding on Tuesday and 3.77 times on the opening day.
The IPO is a fresh issue of 53.46 lakh shares, aiming to raise Rs 26.20 crore. The price band was set between Rs 46 and Rs 49 per share, and retail investors had to apply for a minimum lot size of 3,000 shares (Rs 147,000).
The share allotment will be finalised on October 24, and successful bidders will receive their shares in their demat accounts by October 25. On the same day, refunds to those not receiving allotments will also be initiated.
Shares of Premium Plast Ltd. are scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform, Emerge, on October 28.
How To Check Premium Plast IPO Allotment Status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd
Visit the IPO allotment page on Bigshare Services here.
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Premium Plast Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary ID, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary ID.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.
Premium Plast IPO GMP Today
Premium Plast IPO GMP (grey market premium) was at Rs 11 as of 6:03 a.m. on October 24, according to InvestorGain. This indicates a potential listing gain of 22.45%, with the listing price estimated to be Rs 60 per share, considering the upper end of the price band.
Note: GMP or grey market price is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.
About Premium Plast Limited
Incorporated in 1995, Premium Plast Ltd. directly supplies exterior, interior and hood plastic parts to commercial vehicle manufacturers. The company designs and manufactures these parts.
It also makes different injection and blow moulded plastic parts for several industries and applications. The products include automotive parts, industrial plastic parts, and packaging components
The company has three manufacturing units, two of which are located in Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh, while the other unit is located in Vasai, Maharashtra.
Premium Plast will use the proceeds from the public offer to expand its manufacturing plant in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, and purchase machineries. A portion of the funds will also be used for funding capital expenditure to set up a rooftop grid solar power plant at its existing facility in Pithampur.
The company will also utilise a portion of the funds for repaying and prepaying debt, general corporate purposes, and offer-related expenses.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.