Premier Energies IPO: All You Need To Know

Premier Energies Ltd. plans to raise up to Rs 2,830.4 crore through an initial public offering, which is set to open on Aug. 27. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of 2.87 crore shares, totaling Rs 1,291.4 crore, and an offer for sale of 3.42 crore shares, aggregating Rs 1,539 crore.

The solar cell manufacturer has set a price band of Rs 427–450 per share with a face value of Re 1 each for the issue, which closes on Aug. 29. At the upper price band, the market cap of PEL stands at over Rs 20,200 crore, according to NDTV Profit's calculations.

The minimum lot size for retail investors is 33 shares, requiring an investment of at least Rs 14,850. For small non-institutional investors, the minimum lot size is 462, amounting to Rs 2.07 lakh. The minimum lot size for big non-institutional investors is 2,244, totaling over Rs 10 lakh, according to the red herring prospectus.