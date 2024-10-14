Pranik Logistics IPO Final Day GMP And Subscription Status; Check Issue Details

Retail investors can apply for at least a single lot size of 1,600 shares, amounting to a minimum investment of Rs 1,23,000 at the issue's upper price band.

As per the company's red herring prospectus, of the 29,18,400 shares offered -- 19.02% is reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers, 14.2% for Non-Institutional Buyers, 33.11% for Retail Investors and 28.13% for Anchor investors.

The IPO share allotment status is expected to be finalised on October 15, followed by the initiation of refunds to non-allottees on October 16. Shares will also be credited to the Demat account of successful bidders on the same day.

Shares of Pranik Logistics Ltd. are scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform, Emerge, on October 17.

The promoters of Pranik Logistics Ltd. – Pranav Kumar Sonthalia, Shradha Kumari and Minal Sonthalia– hold more than 99% stake in the company.

The company has appointed Narnolia Financial Services Ltd. as the book running lead manager and Maashitla Securities Private Ltd. as the registrar for the issue.

Prabhat Financial Services Ltd. is the market maker for the IPO.