Pranik Logistics IPO Allotment Today — Check Status And Latest GMP

The initial public offering (IPO) of Pranik Logistics Ltd. which opened on October 10 concluded its subscription period on Monday, October 14. The SME issue received a fantastic response from investors as the IPO was subscribed 218.02 times on its final day, led by huge demand from non-institutional buyers.

The Rs 22.47-crore book-building issue consisted a fresh issuance of 29.18 lakh shares. The IPO price band was fixed at Rs 73 to Rs 77 per share.

The share allotment status for Pranik Logistics is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, October 15, followed by the initiation of refunds to non-allottees on October 16. Shares will also be credited to the Demat account of successful bidders on the same day.

Shares of Pranik Logistics Ltd. are scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform, Emerge, on Thursday, October 17.

Investors who bid for the issue can check their allotment status on Maashitla Securities.