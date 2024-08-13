Positron Energy IPO Subscribed More Than 30 Times On Day 2

The price band for the Positron Energy IPO is set between Rs 238 and Rs 250 per share. Investors can apply in minimum lots of 600 shares, with a minimum investment amount of Rs 150,000 for retail investors. High Net-Worth Individuals need to apply for a minimum of 1,200 shares, translating to an investment of Rs 300,000.

As per the company's red herring prospectus (RHP), of the total shares offered - 50% is reserved for QIB, 35% is reserved for retail investors and 15% is reserved for non-institutional investors. 102,600 shares are reserved for market makers.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is acting as the book-running lead manager, while Link Intime India Private Ltd. will serve as the registrar for the issue. Spread X Securities is designated as the market maker.

The issue is slated to close on August 14 with Positron Energy share allotment expected to be finalised on August 16. The shares will be listed on the NSE SME platform, with a tentative listing date of August 20.