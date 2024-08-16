Positron Energy IPO Allotment: How To Check Status On Link Intime India?
The allotment for Positron Energy IPO will be finalised on Friday. Investors who bid for the issue can check the Positron Energy IPO allotment status by following the step-by-step guide given below.
The initial public offering of Positron Energy Ltd. received a tremendous response from the investors as the issue was subscribed more than 400 times at the end of day 3, led by demand from non-institutional buyers.
Qualified Institutions: 231.41 times.
Retail Investors: 351.90 times.
Non-Institutional Buyers: 805.84 times.
*As per the market tracking site Chittorgarh.
The allotment for Positron Energy IPO will be finalised on Friday, August 16. Investors who bid for the issue can check the Positron Energy IPO allotment status on Link Intime India Private Ltd. by following the step-by-step guide given below.
Steps to check Positron Energy IPO allotment status on Link Intime
Visit the official website of Link Intime India here: https://linkintime.co.in/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.
Choose "Positron Energy Limited" from the list of companies in the dropdown. (The name will be displayed once the share allocation is finalised)
Select either PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID or Account Number/IFSC to verify your allotment status.
Enter the required information as per your selection above.
Click the "Submit" button to check your allotment status.
Positron Energy IPO Listing Date
The shares of Positron Energy Limited are set to be listed on NSE SME on Tuesday, August 20.
Positron IPO: Credit of Shares in Demat account and IPO refund
Shares of Positron Energy Limited will be transferred to your demat account a day before the listing of the IPO at NSE SME.
Investors who failed to secure the shares can check their bank account to know the IPO refund status. Generally, you will receive a refund/unblocking notification on the IPO refund initiation date.
Positron Energy IPO Details
Positron Energy Limited launched its initial public offering on Monday, August 12. The IPO, a book-built issue totalling Rs. 51.21 crore, comprised a fresh issue of 20.48 lakh shares. The Positron Energy IPO price band was set between Rs 238 and Rs 250 per share. Investors could apply in minimum lots of 600 shares, with a minimum investment amount of Rs 150,000 for retail investors. High Net-Worth Individuals needed to apply for a minimum of 1,200 shares, translating to an investment of Rs 300,000.
As per the company's red herring prospectus (RHP), of the total shares offered - 50% was reserved for QIB, 35% for retail investors, and 15% for non-institutional investors. 102,600 shares were reserved for market makers.
Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is acting as the book-running lead manager, while Link Intime India Private Ltd. is as the registrar for the issue. Spread X Securities is designated as the market maker.
About Positron Energy Limited
Established in 2008, Positron Energy Ltd. deals in the oil and gas industry in India. The company specialises in providing comprehensive management and technical advisory services, focusing on gas distribution solutions.
Their offerings include management consultancy, project management, and operation and management services. Positron Energy also operates a gas aggregation business and leverages common carrier pipeline networks across India. The company is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 certified, ensuring quality consultancy and operational services.
The proceeds from the IPO’s fresh issue will be allocated towards meeting working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. The funds is also expected to support the company's expansion plans and enhance its operational capabilities.