Positron Energy IPO Allotment: How To Check Status On Link Intime India?

The initial public offering of Positron Energy Ltd. received a tremendous response from the investors as the issue was subscribed more than 400 times at the end of day 3, led by demand from non-institutional buyers.

Qualified Institutions: 231.41 times.

Retail Investors: 351.90 times.

Non-Institutional Buyers: 805.84 times.

*As per the market tracking site Chittorgarh.

The allotment for Positron Energy IPO will be finalised on Friday, August 16. Investors who bid for the issue can check the Positron Energy IPO allotment status on Link Intime India Private Ltd. by following the step-by-step guide given below.