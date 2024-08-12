Positron Energy IPO Opens Today: Check Price Band And Day 1 Subscription Status

The price band for the Positron Energy IPO is set between Rs 238 and Rs 250 per share. Investors can apply in minimum lots of 600 shares, with a minimum investment amount of Rs 150,000 for retail investors. High Net-Worth Individuals need to apply for a minimum of 1,200 shares, translating to an investment of Rs 300,000.

As per the company's red herring prospectus (RHP), of the total shares offered - 50% is reserved for QIB, 35% is reserved for retail investors and 15% is reserved for non-institutional investors. 102,600 shares are reserved for market makers.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is acting as the book-running lead manager, while Link Intime India Private Ltd. will serve as the registrar for the issue. Spread X Securities is designated as the market maker.