Positron Energy IPO Subscribed More Than 170 Times On Day 3; Check IPO Allotment Date

Positron Energy Limited launched its initial public offering on Monday. The IPO, a book-built issue totalling Rs. 51.21 crore, comprises a fresh issue of 20.48 lakh shares. Notably, there is no offer for sale component in this IPO.The Positron Energy IPO price band is between Rs 238 and Rs 250 per share. Investors can apply in minimum lots of 600 shares, with a minimum investment amount of Rs 150,000 for retail investors. High Net-Worth Individuals need to apply for a minimum of 1,200 shares, translating to an investment of Rs 300,000.

As per the company's red herring prospectus (RHP), of the total shares offered - 50% is reserved for QIB, 35% is reserved for retail investors and 15% is reserved for non-institutional investors. 102,600 shares are reserved for market makers.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is acting as the book-running lead manager, while Link Intime India Private Ltd. will serve as the registrar for the issue. Spread X Securities is designated as the market maker.