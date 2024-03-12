NDTV ProfitIPOsPopular Vehicles And Services IPO Subscription: Day 1 Live Updates
Popular Vehicles And Services IPO Subscription: Day 1 Live Updates

The IPO was subscribed 0.06 times, or 6%, as of 10:24 a.m. on Tuesday.

12 Mar 2024, 10:35 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image for representation (Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@kateibragimova?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Kate Ibragimova</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/man-in-white-shirt-standing-beside-black-car-bEGTsOCnHro?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
Image for representation (Source: Kate Ibragimova on Unsplash)

Popular Vehicles and Services Ltd. launched its three-day initial public offering on Tuesday.

The Rs 601.55 crore IPO is a combination of a fresh issue and an offer-for-sale. The company has raised Rs 180 crore from anchor investors.

Issue Details

  • Issue open: March 12

  • Issue close: March 14 

  • Issue Price: Rs 280-295

  • Fresh Issue:  Rs 250 crore

  • Offer for Sale: Rs 351.6 crore

  • Total Issue Size: Rs 601.6 crore

  • Market Value at upper end of price band: Rs 2,100 crore

Business

The company is into diversified automobile dealership in India in terms of revenue as of FY2023. It caters to the complete life cycle of vehicle ownership, right from the sale of new vehicles, servicing and repairing vehicles, distributing spare parts and accessories, to facilitating sale and exchange of pre-owned vehicles, operating driving schools and facilitating the sale of third-party financial and insurance products.

The categorise of company's automobile dealership business into three key segments, namely, (a) passenger vehicles including luxury vehicles, (b) commercial vehicles and (c) electric two-wheeler and three-wheeler vehicles.

Use Of Proceeds

Repayment and/or pre-payment, in full or part, of certain borrowings, availed by the company and certain of its subsidiaries, which is Rs 192 crore.

Subscription Status: Day 1

The IPO was subscribed 0.06 times, or 6%, as of 10:24 a.m. on Tuesday.

  • Institutional investors: Zero.

  • Non-institutional investors: 0.02 times, or 2%.

  • Retail investors: 0.11 times, or 11%.

  • Employee Reserved: 1.01 times.

