Popular Vehicles And Services IPO Subscription: Day 1 Live Updates

The company is into diversified automobile dealership in India in terms of revenue as of FY2023. It caters to the complete life cycle of vehicle ownership, right from the sale of new vehicles, servicing and repairing vehicles, distributing spare parts and accessories, to facilitating sale and exchange of pre-owned vehicles, operating driving schools and facilitating the sale of third-party financial and insurance products.

The categorise of company's automobile dealership business into three key segments, namely, (a) passenger vehicles including luxury vehicles, (b) commercial vehicles and (c) electric two-wheeler and three-wheeler vehicles.