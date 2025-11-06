PhysicsWallah IPO GMP: What Grey Market Trends Suggest Ahead Of Nov. 11 Launch

Leading ed-tech company PhysicsWallah Ltd. is scheduled to launch its initial public offering (IPO) next week. The company will raise up to Rs 3,100 crore via a fresh issue, and co-founders Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari will sell equity worth Rs 720 crore via an offer for sale.

The mainboard IPO will remain open for subscription from November 11 to November 13.

PhysicsWallah, which started as a YouTube channel, is an Indian ed-tech company that provides affordable and comprehensive educational courses primarily for competitive examinations and professional upskilling.

Here's a look at the grey market premium (GMP) and other key details about PhysicsWallah IPO ahead of the launch.