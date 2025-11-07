PhysicsWallah IPO GMP In Focus Ahead Of Its Launch Next Week: Check Grey Market Trends

Delhi-based leading ed-tech company PhysicsWallah Ltd. will launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, November 11. The company will raise up to Rs 3,100 crore via a fresh issue, and co-founders Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari will sell equity worth Rs 380 crore via an offer for sale. Both founders own over 80% stake in PhysicsWallah.

The mainboard IPO will remain open for subscription from November 11 to November 13.

PhysicsWallah, which started as a YouTube channel, is an Indian ed-tech company that provides affordable and comprehensive educational courses primarily for competitive examinations and professional upskilling. In the April-June period, the company reported a net loss of Rs 127 crore, compared to about Rs 72 crore a year ago. Total income during this period stood at Rs 905.41 crore, up 37% year-on-year.

Founded in 2016, PhysicsWallah is an Indian ed-tech company that provides educational courses at affordable rates.

Known as the 'Physics guy', Pandey doesn't hold a formal degree. He pursued a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering at Kanpur's Harcourt Butler Technical Institute, but dropped out in the third year to pursue his passion for teaching. Meanwhile, Maheshwari joined PhysicsWallah in 2020 to look after its strategy and innovation initiatives.

Ahead of its launch, private market investors will closely watch the grey market premium for the mainboard offer to gauge the market sentiment.

Here's a look at the grey market premium (GMP) and other key details about PhysicsWallah IPO ahead of the launch.