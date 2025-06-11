Oswal Pumps IPO: Price Band, Financials, Business, GMP — All You Need To Know

Pump manufacturer Oswal Pumps Ltd.'s initial public offering is set to open on Friday.

The price band for the IPO is set in the range of Rs 584 to Rs 614 per share. The company will raise Rs 890 crore via a fresh issue of shares and will offer existing shares worth Rs 497.34 crore for sale, as per the red herring prospectus.

The company intends to invest the net proceeds in its wholly-owned subsidiary—Oswal Solar—for funding its new manufacturing unit at Karnal, Haryana.

It will also deploy capital for the repayment of its outstanding borrowings availed by the company and for other corporate purposes.

IIFL Securities Ltd., Axis Capital Ltd., CLSA India Pvt., JM Financial Ltd. and Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. are the book running lead managers of the offering and Link Intime India Pvt. is the registrar.

Shares of Oswal Pumps will be listed on Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange.