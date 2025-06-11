Oswal Pumps IPO: Price Band, Financials, Business, GMP — All You Need To Know
Shares of Oswal Pumps will be listed on Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange.
Pump manufacturer Oswal Pumps Ltd.'s initial public offering is set to open on Friday.
The price band for the IPO is set in the range of Rs 584 to Rs 614 per share. The company will raise Rs 890 crore via a fresh issue of shares and will offer existing shares worth Rs 497.34 crore for sale, as per the red herring prospectus.
The company intends to invest the net proceeds in its wholly-owned subsidiary—Oswal Solar—for funding its new manufacturing unit at Karnal, Haryana.
It will also deploy capital for the repayment of its outstanding borrowings availed by the company and for other corporate purposes.
IIFL Securities Ltd., Axis Capital Ltd., CLSA India Pvt., JM Financial Ltd. and Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. are the book running lead managers of the offering and Link Intime India Pvt. is the registrar.
IPO Details
Issue opens: June 13.
Issue closes: June 17.
Issue price: Rs 584–614.
Fresh issue: Rs 890 crore.
Offer for sale: Rs 497.3 crore.
Lot size: Minimum 24 shares.
Market value at upper end of price band: Rs 6,998 crore.
Business
Oswal Pumps manufactures solar-powered and grid-connected submersible and monoblock pumps, electric motors comprising induction and submersible motors. It also produces solar modules under the ‘Oswal’ brand.
The company caters to a wide range of end-users across various sectors. In agriculture, they aid irrigation for fields, while in residential settings, they help maintain gardens and fountains, extract and supply water to overhead tanks, and assist with household and small establishment cleaning.
For commercial spaces like shopping malls, offices, and hotels, they ensure efficient water management.
Use Of Proceeds
The funding allocation comprises capital expenditure of Rs 89.86 crore and a substantial investment of Rs 272.75 crore in its subsidiary, Oswal Solar.
Further, the company will invest Rs 280 crore in repaying loan and Rs 31 crore toward Oswal Solar to support the settlement of borrowings.
Financial Performance
Oswal Pumps recorded a revenue of Rs 1,065.67 crore in the first nine months of the financial year ended 2025, while its net profit for the same period reached Rs 216.7 crore.
The company posted revenue of Rs 758.57 crore for fiscal 2024 compared to Rs 385.03 crore for financial year 2023.
Net profit for financial year 2024 surged to Rs 97.66 crore from Rs 34.19 crore in fiscal 2023.
GMP
The grey market premium of Oswal Pumps IPO is Rs 67 as of 8:56 p.m., according to InvestorGain. This implies shares of the company are estimated to list at Rs 681 apiece, indicating a 10.91% premium to the upper end of the price band.
It should be noted that GMP or grey market price is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.