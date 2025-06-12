Oswal Pumps IPO: Latest GMP Indicates Over 13% Listing Gain Ahead Of Issue Opening On Friday

The initial public offering (IPO) of Oswal Pumps Ltd. is scheduled to open for subscription tomorrow. The company is a manufacturer and distributor of pumps.

According to InvestorGain, the GMP for the Oswal Pumps IPO stood at Rs 83 apiece as of 11:32 a.m. on June 12. The latest GMP indicates shares of Oswal Pumps are expected to be listed at Rs 702 apiece at a gain of 13.52% compared to the upper end of the IPO price band.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Investors can bid for shares in the Oswal Pumps IPO from June 13 to June 17. Allotment of shares is proposed to be finalised on June 18. Successful bidders are expected to receive shares in their Demat accounts on June 19. Refunds will also be initiated for non-allottees on the same day.

Oswal Pumps IPO listing date has been tentatively fixed as June 20. Shares of Oswal Pumps will be listed on both the NSE and BSE.