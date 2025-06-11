Oswal Pumps IPO GMP Indicates Over 15% Listing Gains Ahead Of June 13 Launch; Check Details

The Oswal Pumps IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 1,387.34 crore. The mainboard IPO comprises a fresh issue of 1.45 crore shares, worth Rs 890 crore, and an offer-of-sale of 81 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 497.34 crore.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 584 to Rs 614 per share.

Retail investors can invest in the IPO by bidding for at least 24 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,736. Small Non-Institutional Investors (sNII) need to bid for a minimum of 336 shares, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,06,304. Big NIIs (bNII) need to bid for a minimum of 1,632 shares, which amounts to an investment of Rs 10,02,048.

IIFL Capital Services Ltd., Axis Capital Ltd., CLSA India Private Ltd., JM Financial Ltd. and Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. are the book-running lead managers of the Oswal Pumps IPO. MUFG Intime India Pvt. is the registrar for the issue.