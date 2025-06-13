Check Oswal Pumps IPO GMP As Mainboard Issue Opens For Subscription Today
Oswal Pumps launched its initial public offering (IPO) to raise nearly Rs 1,400 crore. The mainboard IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 1,387.34 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 1.45 crore shares, worth Rs 890 crore, and an offer-for-sale of 81 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 497.34 crore. The company is in the business of manufacturing and distributing pumps.
The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 584 to Rs 614 per share. The Oswal Pumps IPO will remain open for subscription till Tuesday, June 17.
Here's all you need to know about the Oswal Pumps IPO, including the latest grey market premium, price band, offer size and more.
Oswal Pumps IPO GMP Today
The latest grey market premium (GMP) for the Oswal Pumps IPO stood at Rs 71 at 9:00 a.m. on June 13. The latest GMP indicates that the unlisted shares of Oswal Pumps Ltd. were trading at Rs 714 apiece, at a potential premium gain of 11.56% per share over the upper limit of the issue price band.
Based on the GMP trends, the grey market premium of Oswal Pumps saw a decline on Friday. The GMP for Oswal Pumps IPO was as high as Rs 88 on Wednesday.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
Oswal Pumps IPO Important Dates
The share allotment status for the Oswal Pumps IPO is expected to be finalised on June 18. Successful bidders are expected to receive shares in their Demat accounts on June 19. Refunds will be initiated for non-allottees on the same day.
Shares of Oswal Pumps are scheduled to be listed on NSE and BSE on June 20.
Oswal Pumps IPO Business, Financials And Use Of Proceeds
The company is known for manufacturing and distributing pumps. Its products are used in agriculture and industrial applications such as solar pumps.
The company reported a 185.6% year-on-year (YoY) rise in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 97.67 crore in FY24 from Rs 34.2 crore in FY23. Revenue from operations increased 97% YoY to Rs 758.6 crore in FY24 from Rs 385.04 crore in FY23.
For the nine months ended Dec. 31, 2024, the company’s net profit stood at Rs 216.71 crore on revenue of Rs 1,067.34 crore.
Use Of IPO Proceeds
The company will use proceeds from the IPO to fund capital expenditure, repay borrowings and general corporate purposes.