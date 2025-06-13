Check Oswal Pumps IPO GMP As Mainboard Issue Opens For Subscription Today

Oswal Pumps launched its initial public offering (IPO) to raise nearly Rs 1,400 crore. The mainboard IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 1,387.34 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 1.45 crore shares, worth Rs 890 crore, and an offer-for-sale of 81 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 497.34 crore. The company is in the business of manufacturing and distributing pumps.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 584 to Rs 614 per share. The Oswal Pumps IPO will remain open for subscription till Tuesday, June 17.

Here's all you need to know about the Oswal Pumps IPO, including the latest grey market premium, price band, offer size and more.