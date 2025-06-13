Oswal Pumps IPO: Check Day One Subscription Status, GMP, Price Band And More

The initial public offering of Oswal Pumps Ltd. was subscribed 16% on its first day of bidding on Friday.

The grey market premium of the Oswal Pumps IPO was Rs 65 as of 10:53 a.m., according to InvestorGain. This implies shares of the company will likely list at Rs 679 apiece, indicating a 10.59% premium to the upper end of the price band.

The IPO will consist of fresh equity shares worth Rs 1,000 crore and an offer for sale component worth Rs 497.34 crore. The price band for the IPO has been set in the range of Rs 584 to Rs 614 per share.

The company intends to invest the net proceeds in its wholly-owned subsidiary—Oswal Solar—for funding its new manufacturing unit at Karnal, Haryana.

It will also deploy capital for the repayment of its outstanding borrowings availed by the company and for other corporate purposes.