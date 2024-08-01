Ola Electric IPO: To Subscribe Or Not To Subscribe

While the brokerages are positive on IPO-bound Ola Electric's integrated manufacturing facility, R&D capabilities, and market leadership position, they pointed out several risks for the company going forward.

The company is in a high growth phase, with volumes and revenue growing at 297% and 266% annually over fiscal 2022–2024, according to SBI Securities. "However, it is yet to report profit at the Ebitda and the profit-after-tax level as it is still in the investment phase and undertaking substantial capex," the brokerage firm said.

The company's IPO, with an issue size is Rs 6,146 crore at the upper price band, will be open for retail investors from Friday to Tuesday. This includes a fresh issue of Rs 5,500 crore and an offer-for-sale of 8.49 crore equity shares, including employee reservations of up to Rs 5 crore.

There are several competitive strengths that the company enjoys, according to HDFC Securities. "The company is a pure electric vehicle company, and its R&D and technology, including in-house design, engineering, and manufacturing, are all singularly focused on building EV products," it said. "As a greenfield EV company, it does not have to allocate financial and operational resources to ICE technologies."