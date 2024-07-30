Ola Electric IPO: Here's All You Need To Know

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. aims to raise Rs 6,146 crore—or about $730 million—from an initial public offering that will test investor appetite for electric mobility in the world’s largest two-wheeler market.

The Ola Electric IPO includes a fresh issue of stock—72.37 crore shares, worth Rs 5,500 crore—and an offer-for-sale by existing shareholders—8.49 crore shares, aggregating to Rs 645.56 crore, according to the red herring prospectus.

Founder and promoter Bhavish Aggarwal is offloading 3.8 crore shares—the biggest chunk—while investors SoftBank Group Corp. and Tiger Global are selling 2.4 crore and 65 lakh shares, respectively.

The price band for the offering is set at Rs 72-76 per share, which pegs the valuation of the company at Rs 33,522 crore, or about $4 billion—a steep discount from $5.4 billion at its last funding round in December 2023 and $7 billion anticipated by Aggarwal.

Axis Capital, BofA Securities, BoB Capital Markets, Citigroup India Global Markets, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, ICICI Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers.

The issue is open for subscription from Aug. 2-6.

Listing will take place on Aug. 9.

The yet-unprofitable EV startup aims to use the IPO proceeds to fuel expansion, innovation and retire some of the debt, according to the red herring prospectus.

Aggarwal aims to capture the mass market as well as premium segments of India’s two-wheeler market by retailing electric scooters and motorcycles.

The company’s path to profitability remains unclear, despite improving financials, but is heavily dependent on how its battery manufacturing facility scales up. The Gigafactory is expected to go onstream in early 2025.

Ola Electric, which accounts for one out of every three electric two-wheelers sold in India today, is the first Indian automaker in more than two decades to tap the primary markets.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. and Ather Energy Ltd. will be closely watching the proceeds as they are next in line to launch their IPOs later this year.