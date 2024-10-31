NTPC To ACME Solar: Five Renewable Energy IPOs To Watch Out For

Acme Solar Ltd. is an independent power producer, and one of the top 10 renewable energy players in fiscal 2024, as per Crisil Ratings.

The company aims to raise a total of Rs 2,900 crore, via a Rs 2,350 crore fresh issue and a Rs 505 crore offer for sale. Around Rs 1,800 crore of this issue will be used as an investment in the company's subsidiaries in order to repay or prepay its outstanding borrowings. The balance will be used for general corporate purposes.

The price band of the initial public offering—which will run from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8—is set at Rs 275 to Rs 289 per share.

As of fiscal 2024, ACME Solar has an operational capacity of 1.3 GW and 3.25 GW under construction. The company has a land bank of 7,000 acres and its fiscal 2025 operational capacity guidance is for 1.55 GW. As of fiscal 2024, the company generated revenues of Rs 999.4 crore per gigawatt and an Ebitda of Rs 936.5 crore per megawatts, according to a Bernstein note.