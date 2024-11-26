NTPC Green Energy IPO: Check Listing Date, Latest GMP And More Ahead Of Share Debut On NSE, BSE
NTPC Green Energy Ltd. shares are scheduled to be listed on the NSE and BSE on Nov. 27.
NTPC Green Energy IPO investors are now waiting for the listing of shares of the company after the successful subscription and allotment of the stock.
The initial public offering of the green energy arm of state-owned NTPC Ltd. was subscribed over two times during the three-day subscription period. The mainboard issue was open for subscription from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22.
NTPC Green Energy IPO: Latest GMP
NTPC Green Energy is likely to have a muted debut on the stock exchanges, as indicated by the latest grey market premium.
The GMP for the NTPC Green Energy IPO stood at Rs 2 per share, as of 8:57 a.m. on Nov. 26, according to InvestorGain. This indicates that the company’s shares may list at Rs 110 per share, with a listing gain of 1.85%.
If the shares list according to grey market trends, then the IPO bidders who have been allotted at least a single lot of 138 shares, are likely to make a gain of Rs 276 (Rs 2 x 138).
Notably, GMP is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.
NTPC Green Energy IPO Details
The mainboard issue received bids for 143.37 crore shares against the 59.31 crore shares on offer, leading to an overall subscription of 2.42 times. The NTPC Green Energy IPO allotment status was finalised on Nov. 25.
Retail investors led the demand for the renewable energy company’s IPO by booking their category 3.44 times. The non-institutional investors' segment was subscribed 0.81 times and the qualified institutional buyers booked their quota 3.32 times. Employees booked their quota 0.8 times and the shareholders’ portion was booked 1.6 times.
NTPC Green Energy IPO, worth Rs 10,000 crore, consisted of a fresh issuance of 92.59 crore shares. The price band for the issue was fixed at Rs 102 to Rs 108 per share.
Use Of IPO Proceeds
NTPC Green Energy plans to invest the proceeds in its wholly owned subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy Limited. A portion of the IPO proceeds will also be used for repayment or prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings availed by NREL. Funds raised via the public issue will also be used for general corporate purposes.
NTPC Green Energy Financials
The company’s revenue from operations for the September quarter of FY25 stood at Rs 1,132.74 crore, and its profit-after-tax stood at Rs 175.3 crore.
The company's net profit increased 101.32% to Rs 344.72 crore in the fiscal 2024 from Rs 171.23 crore in the preceding financial year. Its revenue from operations during the same period climbed to Rs 2,037.66 crore from Rs 170.63 crore growing by 1,094.2%.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.