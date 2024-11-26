NTPC Green Energy IPO: Check Listing Date, Latest GMP And More Ahead Of Share Debut On NSE, BSE

NTPC Green Energy IPO investors are now waiting for the listing of shares of the company after the successful subscription and allotment of the stock.

The initial public offering of the green energy arm of state-owned NTPC Ltd. was subscribed over two times during the three-day subscription period. The mainboard issue was open for subscription from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22.

NTPC Green Energy Ltd. shares are scheduled to be listed on the NSE and BSE on Wednesday, Nov. 27.