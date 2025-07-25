NSDL IPO: NSE, IDBI Bank-Backed Issue's Price Band Fixed At Rs 760-800 Per Share—Check Issue Size, Key Dates

The initial public offering of National Securities Depository Ltd will open for subscription on July 30, 2025, for which the depository has fixed the price band in the range of Rs 760 to Rs 800 per equity share of the face value of Rs 2. NSDL filed its red herring prospectus (RHP) with capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch its IPO via pure offer-for-sale route.

The national depository will open for its primary offering on July 30, 2025 and the bidding for the issue shall close on Aug. 01. NSDL shares will be listed at the bourses on BSE and NSE on Aug. 6, 2025. The bidding for anchor investors will take place on July 29.