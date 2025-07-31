NSDL IPO: Have You Subscribed? GMP Sees Sudden Drop—Check 3 Concerns For Investors

NSDL IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of National Securities Depository Ltd. finally opened for subscription on July 30, 2025, putting at rest the anticipation from investors for the past several months. The mainboard issue of India's largest depository has been subscribed over three times on the second day. However, the grey market premium (GMP) has logged a sharp fall today after seeing a positive trend in the last few sessions.

The IPO will see some major institutional investors trimming their stakes from the depository. D-Street brokerages have not been particularly bullish on the IPO with some suggesting caution over the risks mentioned in the red herring prospectus.

Let's take a look at the key concerns that may worry NSDL IPO subscribers: