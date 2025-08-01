NSDL IPO Day 3 LIVE Updates: — Check GMP, Subscription And Other Details

The initial public offering of National Securities Depository Ltd., India’s first and largest securities depository, opened for third day of subscription after it was fully subscribed on its first day on Wednesday.

On Day 3, the IPO was subscribed 5.90 times as of 10:27 a.m.

The NSDL IPO is entirely an offer for sale of up to 5.01 crore equity shares by existing shareholders, including IDBI Bank, the National Stock Exchange of India, and the State Bank of India. The share sale is expected to fetch up to Rs 4,012 crore.

The company raised Rs 1,201.44 crore from anchor investors on Tuesday. Life Insurance Corporation of India, Capital Group and Fidelity were among the prominent investors..

ICICI Securities Ltd., Axis Capital Ltd., HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Pvt., SBI Capital Markets Ltd., IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Ltd. and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

The offer, which concludes on Friday, is set to list on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange this month.