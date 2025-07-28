NSDL IPO: Latest GMP Signals Over 17% Listing Gain, Check Key Details

The NSDL IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 4,011.60 crore, comprising solely an offer for sale (OFS) of 5.01 crore equity shares.

The price band for the NSDL IPO has been set at Rs 760 to Rs 800 per share.

The leading depository has set aside up to 50% of the net offer for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs). The Non-Institutional Investors (NII) will receive at least 15% of the net offer, while the retail portion will comprise the remaining 35%.

The IPO lot size has been fixed at 18 shares. Retail investors can apply for at least a single lot size, amounting to a minimum investment of Rs 13,680. For small non-institutional investors (sNII), the minimum application size is 14 lots, or 252 shares, amounting to Rs 2,01,600. Big non-institutional investors (bNII) are required to apply for at least 70 lots, or 1,260 shares, aggregating to an investment of Rs 10,08,000.

NSDL IPO subscription will remain open till Friday, Aug. 1. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised by Monday, Aug. 4. Refunds for non-allottees will be initiated on Tuesday, Aug. 5. The company will also transfer the shares to the Demat accounts of the successful bidders the same day.

The IPO listing date has been tentatively fixed as Aug. 6. Shares of NDSL will be listed on the BSE.

ICICI Securities Ltd. is acting as the book-running lead manager for the NSDL IPO, while MUFG Intime India Private Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar for the issue.