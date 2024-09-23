Northern Arc GMP Hints At Strong Listing Day Gains After 111 Times IPO Subscription

Investors who booked shares of Northern Arc Capital Ltd. through its initial public offering are likely to make strong listing day gains, as per the grey market premium trends.

The non-banking financial company will mark its debut on the NSE and the BSE on Sept. 24. A day before the listing, the GMP on the stock stood at Rs 141, InvestorGain reported. This indicates that the estimated listing price, which is the sum of GMP and the upper end of the IPO price band, is Rs 404 per share.

If the shares list at Rs 404 apiece, it would mark a premium of 53.6% as against the upper IPO price of Rs 263 per share. However, GMP is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.

Notably, Northern Ark launched its IPO on Sept. 16, at a price band of Rs 249-263 per share to raise up to Rs 776 crore. This comprised a fresh issue of Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale of 1.05 crore shares worth Rs 276 crore.

The objective of the issue was to augment capital base for meeting future capital requirements towards onward lending.