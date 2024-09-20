Northern Arc Capital IPO: Check Allotment Status, GMP And Listing Date

The initial public offering of Northern Arc Capital Ltd. received a tremendous response from investors with the initial public offering getting subscribed 110.9 times on Thursday, led by demand from Qualified Institutional Buyers.

The Rs 777 crore IPO received bids for 2,38,22,43,807 shares against 2,14,78,290 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

Qualified institutional buyers: 240.79 times.

Non-institutional investors: 142.41 times.

Retail investors: 31.08 times.

Reserved for employees: 7.33 times.

The 4-day IPO was subscribed 21.51 times on Wednesday. It was subscribed 10.61 times on Tuesday and 3.08 times on Monday, the first day of subscription.

The company is aiming to raise up to Rs 776 crore from the offering, which includes a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 275 crore.

The allotment for Northern Arc Capital IPO will be finalised on Friday, September 20. The company is set to list on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday, September 24.

Investors who bid for the issue can check the allotment status on BSE and KFin Technologies Ltd.