Northern Arc Capital IPO Subscribed 5.08 Times So Far On Day Two

Northern Arc Capital Ltd.'s initial public offering has been subscribed 5.08 times so far on the second day. It was subscribed 2.87 times on the first day. The company is aiming to raise up to Rs 776 crore from the offering.

The IPO includes a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 275 crore. The non-banking financial company has set a price band of Rs 249–263 per share for its three-day IPO.

The minimum application lot size is 57 shares. Ahead of the IPO, Northern Arc Capital allotted 87.02 lakh shares at Rs 263 per share to 15 anchor investors, raising Rs 228.9 crore.

The IPO will conclude on Wednesday, and the company is set to be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange. Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to support the company's future capital requirements for lending.