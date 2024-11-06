Niva Bupa Health Insurance Raises Rs 990 Crore From Anchor Investors Prior To IPO Launch

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company has raised Rs 989.99 crore from anchor investors on Wednesday, ahead of its initial public offering. The company allotted 13.37 crore shares at Rs 74 apiece to 32 anchor investors.

Amansa Holdings Pvt. got the highest allocation of 12.63%. A91 Emerging Fund II LLP got the second highest allotment of 11.62%, while both Zulia Investments Pte. and Nippon Life India Trustee Ltd. A/C Nippon India Multi Cap Fund got 10.10% stake in the company.

Six domestic mutual funds have applied through eight schemes, the insurance firm said in an exchange filing on Wednesday. They have collectively netted 27.78% of the anchor portion.

Nippon Life India Trustee, Axis Mutual Fund Trustee Ltd., Tata, and Motilal Oswal were among the top fund houses in this category.

ICICI Securities Ltd., Axis Capital Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd., and Morgan Stanley India Company Pvt. are the book-running lead managers to the issue.