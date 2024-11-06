Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO: Price Band, Financials, Risks — All You Need To Know

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Co. has set a price band of Rs 70–74 per share for its Rs 2,200-crore initial public offering that will open for subscription on Thursday.

The IPO will consist of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 800 crore, and an offer for sale of up to Rs 1,400 crore, according to the red herring prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

The issue size set for the IPO is lower than the Rs 3,000-crore it filed in its draft red herring prospectus. The IPO size was trimmed when the largest selling shareholder—True North—decided to eventually downsize how much they were selling, according to Chief Executive Officer Krishnan Ramachandran.

There is great value for investors at the current price band, Ramachandran said, adding that the health insurer saw good demand at the pre-IPO price as well.

Under the OFS, promoter Bupa Singapore Holdings Pte. will offload shares worth Rs 350 crore, while Fettle Tone LLP will sell stake to the tune of Rs 1,050 crore.