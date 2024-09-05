Naturewings Holidays IPO Subscribed More Than 150 Times On Day 3

The company is offering 9.5 lakh new shares at a fixed price of Rs 74 per share, amounting to a total issue size of Rs 7.03 crores.

Retail investors can apply for a minimum of 1600 shares, that translates to an investment of Rs 118,400. High Net-Worth Individuals are required to apply for a minimum of 3200 shares, amounting to Rs 236,800. The allotment of shares will be finalised on September 3, 2024. Fedex Securities Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the Naturewings Holidays IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar. The market maker for Naturewings Holidays IPO is Pure Broking.

As per the company's red herring prospectus, of the 9,50,400 shares offered - 47.47% are reserved for non-institutional investors, 47.7% for retail investors and 5.05% for market makers.

The allotment of company shares will be finalised on September 6. The shares will be listed on the BSE SME platform, with the tentative listing date set for September 10.