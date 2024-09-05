Naturewings Holidays IPO Subscribed More Than 150 Times On Day 3
The SME IPO of Naturewings Holidays was subscribed 37.76 times on Day 1 and 96.32 times on Day 2. Here are the latest subscription numbers going into the final day.
The SME IPO of Naturewings Holidays Ltd. opened on September 3 and will close for subscription today. The issue was subscribed 37.76 times on Tuesday and 96.32 times on Wednesday.
Naturewings Holidays IPO: Day 3 Subscription Status
The IPO has been subscribed 151.53 times at 12:02 p.m. on Thursday.
Non-institutional investors: 64.37 times
Retail investors: 238.68 times
The subscription status will be updated at regular intervals.
Naturewings Holidays IPO Details
The company is offering 9.5 lakh new shares at a fixed price of Rs 74 per share, amounting to a total issue size of Rs 7.03 crores.
Retail investors can apply for a minimum of 1600 shares, that translates to an investment of Rs 118,400. High Net-Worth Individuals are required to apply for a minimum of 3200 shares, amounting to Rs 236,800. The allotment of shares will be finalised on September 3, 2024. Fedex Securities Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the Naturewings Holidays IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar. The market maker for Naturewings Holidays IPO is Pure Broking.
As per the company's red herring prospectus, of the 9,50,400 shares offered - 47.47% are reserved for non-institutional investors, 47.7% for retail investors and 5.05% for market makers.
The allotment of company shares will be finalised on September 6. The shares will be listed on the BSE SME platform, with the tentative listing date set for September 10.
Issue Details
IPO Open Date: Tuesday, September 3
IPO Close Date: Friday, September 5
Price: Rs 74 per share
Lot Size: 1600 shares
Issue Size: Rs 7.03 crore
Listing at: BSE SME
About Naturewings Holidays Ltd.
Naturewings Holidays Limited is a Tour and Travel company with corporate headquarters in Kolkata and is a Destination Management Company (DMC) in different Himalayan destinations like Bhutan, Sikkim, Ladakh, Kashmir, Silk Route, North East, and Nepal. An ISO 9001:2015 certified company, it provides comprehensive travel solutions, including land and air bookings, hotel reservations, in-transit arrangements, local sightseeing, and destination management services. It caters to individuals and groups visiting Himalayan destinations and has recently launched an international division to extend its services to global destinations. As of March 31, 2024, Naturewings Holidays has access to over 750 hotels in the Himalayan Ranges and various international destinations.
Naturewings Holidays IPO: Use of Funds and Objectives
The company proposes to utilise the Net Proceeds from the issue towards meeting working capital requirements, marketing and business promotions and general corporate purposes.
Financial Performance
For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, the company reported an 86% increase in revenue compared to the previous year. Additionally, its profit after tax surged by 72%, highlighting significant growth and profitability. Click on the PDF link below to view the detailed financial report of Naturewings Holidays for last three financial years.
Disclaimer: Potential investors are advised to review the IPO prospectus and consult with financial advisors to understand the risks and rewards associated with investing in Naturewings Holidays limited.