Naturewings Holidays IPO Allotment; Step-By-Step Guide To Check Application Status
Naturewings Holidays IPO was oversubscribed 383.48 times, with strong retail interest; here's all you need to know about the allotment process of this SME IPO.
The initial public offering of Naturewings Holidays Limited received a fabulous response from the investors as the issue was subscribed 383.48 times on Thursday, led by demand from retail Investors.
The allotment for Naturewings Holidays IPO will be finalised on Friday, September 6.
Investors who bid for the issue can check the IPO allotment status on the BSE website or on the IPO registrar website. Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue.
How to check Naturewings Holidays IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services
Visit the IPO allotment status page on Bigshare Services here.
Select any one server to know your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Naturewings Holidays Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN ID.
Enter the required details.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.
How to check Naturewings Holidays IPO allotment status on BSE
Visit the IPO allotment page on BSE website here.
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Naturewings Holidays Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Naturewings Holidays IPO Listing Date
Naturewings Holidays IPO will list on BSE SME with Tuesday, September 10 as the provisional listing date.
Naturewings Holidays IPO Timeline
IPO Open Date: Tuesday, September 3
IPO Close Date: Thursday, September 5
Basis of Allotment: Friday, September 6
Initiation of Refunds: Monday, September 9
Credit of Shares to Demat: Monday, September 9
Listing Date: Tuesday, September 10
About Naturewings Holidays IPO
The company offered 9.5 lakh new shares at a fixed price of Rs 74 per share, amounting to a total issue size of Rs 7.03 crores.
The IPO was subscribed 383.48 times at 06:19 p.m. on Thursday.
Non-institutional investors: 270.65 times
Retail investors: 487.17 times
Retail investors could apply for a minimum of 1600 shares, which translated to an investment of Rs 118,400. High Net-Worth Individuals were required to apply for a minimum of 3200 shares, amounting to Rs 236,800. As per the company's red herring prospectus, of the 9,50,400 shares offered - 47.47% were reserved for non-institutional investors, 47.7% for retail investors and 5.05% for market makers. Fedex Securities Pvt Ltd was the book-running lead manager of the Naturewings Holidays IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar. The market maker for Naturewings Holidays IPO was Pure Broking.
The company has proposed to utilise the net proceeds from the issue towards meeting working capital requirements, marketing and business promotions and general corporate purposes.