Naturewings Holidays IPO Allotment; Step-By-Step Guide To Check Application Status

The initial public offering of Naturewings Holidays Limited received a fabulous response from the investors as the issue was subscribed 383.48 times on Thursday, led by demand from retail Investors.

The allotment for Naturewings Holidays IPO will be finalised on Friday, September 6.

Investors who bid for the issue can check the IPO allotment status on the BSE website or on the IPO registrar website. Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue.