Mufti Menswear Shares Debut At 0.84% Premium Over IPO Price

Shares of Mufti menswear owner Credo Brands Marketing Ltd. listed on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday at Rs 282.35 apiece, a premium of 0.84% over its issue price.

On the BSE, the stock debuted at Rs 282 apiece, a premium of 0.71% to its IPO price of Rs 280 apiece.

The Rs 549.8-crore initial public offering was subscribed 51.85 times on its third and final day. The bids were led by institutional investors (104.92 times), non-institutional investors (55.52 times) and retail investors (19.94 times).