Mufti Menswear IPO Subscription: Day 3 Live Updates

Credo Brands Marketing Ltd.'s opened its initial public offering of Rs 550 crore on Tuesday. The IPO was subscribed 2.09 times on Day 1 and 6.94 times till Day 2.

The issue is priced in the band of Rs 266–280 per share with the minimum order lot at 53.

The IPO is entirely an offer for sale of up to 1.96 crore shares with a face value of Rs 2 each. Half of the issue size is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35% for retail investors and the pending 15% is reserved for non-institutional buyers. The issue will close on Thursday.

Credo Brands has raised Rs 165 crore from anchor investors and allotted 58.9 lakh equity shares to 11 funds at Rs 280 apiece.