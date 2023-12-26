Motisons Jewellers' Shares Debut At 98% Premium Over IPO Price

Shares of Motisons Jewellers Ltd. listed on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday at Rs 109 apiece, a premium of 98% over its issue price of Rs 55 apiece.

On the BSE, the stock debuted at Rs 103.90, a premium of 88.91%.

The Rs 151.1-crore initial public offering was subscribed 159.61 times on its third and final day. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (233.91 times), followed by institutional investors (157.4 times) and retail investors (122.28 times).