Motisons Jewellers' Shares Debut At 98% Premium Over IPO Price
The Rs 151.1-crore IPO of the jewellery trading firm was subscribed 159.61 times.
Shares of Motisons Jewellers Ltd. listed on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday at Rs 109 apiece, a premium of 98% over its issue price of Rs 55 apiece.
On the BSE, the stock debuted at Rs 103.90, a premium of 88.91%.
The Rs 151.1-crore initial public offering was subscribed 159.61 times on its third and final day. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (233.91 times), followed by institutional investors (157.4 times) and retail investors (122.28 times).
The Jaipur-based jeweller's IPO received the second highest subscription this year at 159.6 times the shares on offer, behind only Plaza Wires Ltd.
The company plans to use proceeds from its public issue for working capital requirements and to bump up its inventory, with an aim to diversify its product offerings.