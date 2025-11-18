Milestone Gears IPO: Mahindra Supplier Eyes Rs 1,100 Crore Fundraise Via Fresh Issue, OFS

Milestone Gears Ltd. on Tuesday applied for an initial public offering of shares worth Rs 1,100 crore. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 800 crore and an offer for sale by existing shareholders worth Rs 300 crore, as per the draft red herring prospectus.

Promoters Ashok Kumar Tandon, Aman Tandon, Amit Tandon, and Aradhna Tandon will offload shares via the OFS along with Gagandeep Kaur Chawla.

Details regarding IPO price band, minimum lot size, bidding period and listing date will be announced after SEBI approval to the DRHP.

JM Financial Ltd., Axis Capital Ltd., and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. are the merchant bankers to the deal.