M&B Engineering IPO Allotment: Steps To Check Status, Latest GMP, Listing Date And More

The share allotment status for the M&B Engineering IPO is scheduled to be finalised on Aug. 4, following the successful subscription.

The mainboard initial public offering of M&B Engineering Ltd. closed with a strong subscription on the last day of bidding on Aug. 1. M&B Engineering IPO was overall subscribed 36.2 times.

The IPO received applications for more than 35.47 crore shares against 97.98 lakh shares on offer.