M&B Engineering IPO Allotment: Steps To Check Status, Latest GMP, Listing Date And More
Shares of M&B Engineering are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Aug. 6.
The share allotment status for the M&B Engineering IPO is scheduled to be finalised on Aug. 4, following the successful subscription.
The mainboard initial public offering of M&B Engineering Ltd. closed with a strong subscription on the last day of bidding on Aug. 1. M&B Engineering IPO was overall subscribed 36.2 times.
The IPO received applications for more than 35.47 crore shares against 97.98 lakh shares on offer.
The Qualified Institutional Buyers booked their category 36.72 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) booked their quota 38.24 times, while the retail portion was subscribed 32.55 times.
The price band for the IPO was fixed in the range of Rs 366 to Rs 385 per share. It was a book-building issue worth Rs 650 crore. It comprised a fresh issue of 71 lakh shares, worth Rs 275 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 97 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 375 crore.
Those who bid for shares in the IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE and the issue registrar, MUFG Intime India.
Steps To Check M&B Engineering IPO Allotment Status On BSE
Open the IPO allotment page on the BSE website by clicking here.
Select the issue type as “Equity”.
Choose “M&B Engineering Ltd.” from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN.
Complete the “Captcha” for verification.
Click on the “Search” button to view your allotment status.
Steps To Check M&B Engineering IPO Allotment Status On NSE
Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website here.
Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.
Select the company symbol “MBEL” from the dropdown list for issue symbols.
Enter PAN details and Application Number.
Click on the “Submit” button to check the share allotment details.
Steps To Check M&B Engineering IPO Allotment Status On MUFG Intime India
Visit the IPO allotment page on the issue registrar’s official website here.
Select “M&B Engineering Ltd.” from the drop-down menu for company names. It’s important to note that the company name will only appear after finalisation of the share allotment status.
Choose any of these options: PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID, or Account No / IFSC.
Enter the details as per your selection.
Click on the “Submit” button to check the details.
M&B Engineering IPO GMP Today
According to InvestorGain, the grey market premium (GMP) for the M&B Engineering IPO stood at Rs 45 as of 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 2. The GMP indicates a listing price of Rs 430 apiece at a premium of 11.69% on the upper limit of the price band.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
About M&B Engineering And Use Of Proceeds
M&B Engineering provides engineering solutions for pre-engineered buildings and self-supported steel roofing.
The company has proposed to utilise proceeds from the IPO to fund capital expenditure, invest in IT software upgrades, clear debt and for general corporate purposes.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.